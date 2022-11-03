With strong base formation at ₹392, if the Tata Motors stock sustains above this level, the trend is bullish in the short, medium and long-term. Giving impetus to a short-term rally, the scrip broke out of a resistance at ₹418 on Tuesday.

Although there wasn’t much movement on Wednesday, the stock is set to appreciate from here and could see an upswing on Thursday. Traders can consider Tata Motors for intraday buys. Go long now at₹422 with stop-loss at ₹418. Liquidate the longs when the price hits ₹432. But it is advised to refrain from trading if it opens below ₹418.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)