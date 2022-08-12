hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’s Pick: The Indian Hotels (₹277.2): Buy

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 11, 2022

Stop-loss at ₹274

The stock of The Indian Hotels Company, which began rallying since mid-June from the support at ₹210, started to chart a sideways trend since the beginning of August. It has largely been fluctuating between ₹266 and ₹275. But then, the scrip broke out of ₹275 on Thursday and opened the room for more upside.

We expect the price to rally on Friday and thus, it can be a good pick for intraday trades. Buy with stop-loss at ₹274 for a target of ₹284. In case the stock begins the session below ₹274, do not take positions. But if it opens with a gap-up, wait for the price to dip to ₹277 before buying.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)

Published on August 12, 2022
