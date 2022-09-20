hamburger

Technical Analysis

Today’s Pick: Vardhman Textiles (₹366.15): BUY

Gurumurthy K |BL Research Bureau | BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Sep 19, 2022

The stock can rise to ₹400-405 over the next two-three weeks

Thestock of Vardhman Textiles has been gradually moving up since June this year. This uptrend is intact and has room to rise further. The 55-Day Moving Average (DMA) is just crossing over the 100-DMA. This is a bullish signal and strengthens the case to see further rise from here. Supports are at ₹343 and ₹337. It also indicates that any dips from current levels can be limited.

The stock can rise to ₹400-405 over the next two-three weeks. Traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate on dips at ₹348. Keep the stop-loss at ₹334. Trail the stop-loss to ₹371 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹378. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹382 as soon as the stock touches ₹389. Book profits at ₹395.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)

Published on September 20, 2022
