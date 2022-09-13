Today’s Pick: Vinati Organics (₹2,341.7): Buy

The stock of Vinati Organics was trading in a sideways trend since the final week of July was fluctuating within ₹2,150 and ₹2,270. But it has now broken out of the range, opening the door for further upside. Although the stock saw an intraday fall on Monday, it is likely to appreciate from here.

So, one can consider buying this stock at the current level of ₹2,341 and place stop-loss at ₹2,300. Liquidate your positions when the price hits ₹2,425. But in case if the stock opens Tuesday’s session below ₹2,300, refrain from trading this stock. On the other hand, if it begins with a gap-up, wait for the price to dip to ₹2,340 and then buy.

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is a risk of loss in trading.)