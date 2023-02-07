The short-term outlook is bullish for Zydus Lifesciences. The stock had surged over 8 per cent on Monday breaking above the key resistance level of ₹455. The region between ₹460 and ₹455 will now act as a strong resistance-turned-support.

Dips to this support zone are likely to see fresh buyers coming into the market and limit the downside. Zydus Lifesciences can rise further to ₹500 and ₹520 in the next two-three weeks. Traders can go long at current levels. Accumulate at ₹465. Keep the stop-loss at ₹445. Trail the stop-loss up to ₹480 as soon as the stock moves up to ₹490. Move the stop-loss further up to ₹495 when Zydus Lifesciences touches ₹505 on the upside. Exit the long positions at ₹510

(Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis. There is risk of loss in trading.)