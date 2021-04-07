Weekly Rupee view: 74 is the crucial level to watch

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
BL Research Bureau
The rupee (INR) was trading with a bearish bias over the past week against the dollar (USD). Following the monetary policy announcement of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today, the domestic currency depreciated and is now trading near 74 versus the greenback. Thus, the year-to-date loss of INR against USD currently stands at about 1.3 per cent. Nevertheless, the rupee remains one of the best performing Asian currencies for the year so far.
The RBI monetary policy committee decided to the maintain status quo concerning repo rates as expected. The governor announced that the policy will remain accommodative and has further announced liquidity measures measure like the extension of the TLTRO (Targeted Long Term Repo Operations) scheme by another six months and purchase of government securities worth ₹1 lakh crore in Q1 of 2021-2022 under what is termed as G-sec acquisition programme or G-SAP. While the yield dropped because of this, the initial rupee depreciation can be attributed to G-SAP because of the potential increase in liquidity in the system.
The foreign portfolio investors (FPI) increased the net inflows over the past week, and it now stands at ₹53,839 crore, i.e., an increase of about ₹4,600 crore. Notably, the debt market seems to be attracting the attention of FPIs as it has seen an increase in the inflows, whereas the equity segment witnessed a pull-out of funds. The net investments into equity dropped by ₹2,824 crore to ₹53,388 crore, and the debt largely remained unchanged, i.e., a net outflow of ₹15,285 crore. However, the investments through the debt-voluntary retention route (VRR) jumped by ₹7,289 crore to ₹15,686 crore. As long as the inflows in any form remain solid, the rupee can draw strength from foreign inflows.
The rupee downtrend began a couple of weeks after it faced strong resistance at 72.25. The fall was swift, and the local currency paused and started to move sideways in the past few sessions. However, it seems to have resumed the decline as it has breached the key supports at 73.60 and 73.80 and is now hovering around the important level of 74. Though the chart of the currency pair looks bearish, the price level of 74 can act as a support for INR. But if this level is breached, the rupee will most likely touch 74.50 and could even depreciate to 74.75 in the near-term .This looks highly probable given the recent downside momentum.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...