Weekly Rupee view: INR at new low against the dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slid further on Tuesday against the US dollar and hit a new low of 79.66 before closing the day at 79.60. The Indian unit has lost a little over 7 per cent for the year. On the one hand, the surging dollar is weighing on the rupee and on the other, the continuous pull out by the foreign investors is impacting the local currency. The recent fall in crude oil prices has not really helped INR to stay steady, let alone gain against the greenback.

While the Brent crude prices has fallen by about 11 per cent to around $102 a barrel since the end of May, the net outflows of the FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) is $503 million in July so far, as per NSDL (National Securities Depository Limited) data. The total net outflows in 2022 so far stands at $30.2 billion.

As a latest development, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that international trade settlement can be carried out in Indian rupee with immediate effect. This will allow importers and exporters not to depend on the dollar and can settle their trades in INR. But how far it can impact the rupee positively has to be seen because the exchange rate of INR against other countries’ currency will be determined by the market.

Charts

The rupee weakened further and marked a fresh low of 79.66 on Tuesday before wrapping up the session at 79.60. Thus, INR has declined below a support at 79.50 and is likely to see further drop. The nearest possible support from the current level is at 80 and the price action suggests that the currency pair USDINR could touch 80 within a couple of weeks.

But if there is a recovery from here, it can face hurdles at 79.40 and 79.10.

On the other hand, the dollar index (DXY) continues to surge. On Tuesday, it registered a new high of 108.56, the highest in almost two decades. The probability of DXY rising more looks high with the nearest barrier at 110.

Outlook

Surging dollar and the sell-off of FPIs in the domestic market has been impacting the rupee negatively and it is expected to remain so at least in the short-term. The charts too indicate the possibility of INR falling further. Overall we expect the rupee to be bearish and it will most likely touch 80 in a week or two.