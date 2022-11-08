The rupee (INR) appreciated against the dollar (USD) over the past week despite a hawkish Fed. The domestic currency has broken out of a price range, and this opens the door for it to strengthen further from the current level. On Monday, the rupee closed at 81.92.

FPI inflow $1.74 b

The market seems to be in a risk-off sentiment, at least with respect to India, as the benchmark indices advanced. The foreign flows also substantiate this bullishness. According to the latest NSDL (National Securities and Depository Limited) data, the net inflows of the FPIs (Foreign Portfolio Investors) in November so far stands at $1.74 billion.

However, there is a downside risk from oil prices which have been moving up recently. Nevertheless, as long as the market sentiment is upbeat and foreign money flows in, the net impact on the rupee can be expected to be positive, allowing it to rally against the greenback.

The charts are supportive of a rupee rally as the price action shows formation of a higher high.

Chart

The rupee closed above the resistance of 82 and this gives it a positive outlook. From the current level of 81.92, the nearest resistances can be spotted at 81.30 and 81. On the downside, the local unit has a support at 82. Subsequently, 82.50 can be the next good support.

The dollar index (DXY), which was rallying last week, faced considerable sell-off on Friday on the back of the resistance at 113. Currently trading at around 110, there is an immediate support at 109.60. A breach of this can intensify the sell-off where the index could decline to 108 swiftly.

Outlook

The foreign inflows and upbeat equity market is expected to keep sentiment on the rupee positive. Technically, too, charts indicate that INR is set to rally, at least in the short run. So, we expect the exchange rate of USD-INR to head to 81.30, and even to 81 in a week or so.