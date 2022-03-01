Weekly Rupee view: INR set to stay volatile 

The rupee (INR), which had defied the negative impacts of geo-political development , could not hold on for long and saw a sharp fall last Thursday against the US dollar. Since then, the USDINR pair has been volatile. On Monday, it closed at 75.34 and thus, the year-to-date loss of INR against USD is now at 1.4 per cent.

The GDP data released on Monday can weigh on the rupee when the market reopen on Wednesday. The Indian markets were closed on Tuesday on account of a public holiday. The Q3 GDP growth stood at 5.4 per cent and notably, the FY22 growth estimate is revised down to 8.9 per cent from 9.2 per cent. Nevertheless, the impact on the exchange rate can be limited. However, the relentless selling by the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) could rag the rupee downwards.

In February, the net outflows stood at $5.1 billion following a $3.8 billion net sell-off in January taking the net outflows for the calendar year to $8.9 billion. In comparison, in the first two months of 2021, the net investments was positive at $5.3 billion. The sell-off could continue given the uncertainties and tough times are ahead for the Indian currency.

Important support level

The rupee fell sharply after facing resistance at 74.5 last week. But the fall was arrested by the support at 75.80. Although INR is now below the important support of 75, unless 75.80 barrier is decisively breached, the bears may not be able to knock the bulls out. Similarly, the upside can be capped at 75 and at 74.50. In essence, until the price points of 74.5 or 75.8 is invalidated, the next leg of trend cannot be confirmed. Support below 75.8 is at 76.4 whereas resistance above 74.5 is at 74.

The dollar index (DXY) rallied last week and hit a fresh one-year high of 97.74 on Thursday. Then it softened and is currently hovering around the key level of 96.7. The trend over the past month has been positive. However, a daily close above 97.5 is needed to confirm a possible upswing in price. Nevertheless, the DXY will continue to trade with a bullish bias with nearest supports below 96.7 at 96 and 95.25. A breakout of 97.5 can lift the DXY to 98 and possibly to 100 over the medium-term. This can have negative impact on the rupee.

Outlook

The rupee could be volatile due to geo-political developments, besides the forthcoming data on the US Non-Farm Payroll and India trade balance. Technically, better picture will emerge when either 74.5 or 75.8 is breached. So, we advise traders to stay out for now.