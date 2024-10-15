The rupee has declined below 84 in the past week. Strong dollar, rising US Treasury yields and strong foreign money outflows are weighing on the domestic currently.

Rupee fell to a low of 84.09 and is continuing to hover below 84 over the last couple of days. It has closed at 84.04 against the dollar on Tuesday.

Strong outflows

The Indian markets have been witnessing a huge foreign money outflow since the beginning of this month. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have taken out about $7.9 billion from the Indian markets so far this month. This has been weighing both on the domestic currency and the equities. If the FPIs continue to sell, then the rupee will come under pressure to weaken more against the dollar.

Bullish outlook

The strong and sustained rise above 102 is very bullish for the dollar index (103.13). The region between 102.25 and 102 will be a very strong support now. The dollar index can rise to 104 now. A break above 104 will boost the momentum and take the index further up to 105-105.50 in the coming weeks.

The dollar index will now have to fall below 102 in order to come under pressure for a fall again. If that happens, a fall to 101-100 can be seen again. But as seen from the price action on the charts, a fall below 102 looks unlikely.

Crucial support

The rupee (84.04) has a crucial support at 84.10. Whether it manages to sustain above this support or not will determine the next leg of move.

A break below 84.10 will be bearish. It will then drag the rupee down to 84.40 going forward.

On the other hand, if the rupee manages to sustain above 84.10 and breaks 84, it can get a breather. In that case, the rupee can recover towards 83.90-83.80. Failure to break 84 can keep the rupee in a narrow range of 84-84.10 for some time.

Considering the bullish outlook for the dollar mentioned above, we see high chances for the rupee to break 84.10 and weaken towards 84.40 in the coming weeks.