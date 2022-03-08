Weekly rupee view: Rupee set its sight on 78

The rupee (INR) got hammered on high risk-off sentiment as current geo-political uncertainties continue to dominate the headlines. The India currency, which has lost about 3.4 per cent year-to-date (YTD) against the dollar (USD) is the second weakest Asian currency. South Korean won losing 3.9 per cent YTD is the most beaten down against the dollar.

On Monday, the rupee plummeted to a record low of 76.98 versus the USD amid a surge in crude oil prices. It made a marginal recovery from there and it closed at 76.92 on Tuesday. Aiding this was huge demand for USD/INR sell buy swap that the Reserve Bank of India conducted on Tuesday – for the $5-billion swap announced, the central bank received bids worth $13.6 billion. However, this could only provide a temporary relief as the downward pressure on the local unit is likely to stay unless the Russia-Ukraine conflict cools down. Unfortunately, there are no such signs yet.

On the other hand, the fund flows are unfavourable as well for the rupee. The foreign portfolio investors’ (FPI) net outflows in March so far stand at $4.5 billion, with most of the selling happening in equities (net outflow stands at $4 billion) . Thus, the net outflows YTD has gone up to nearly $13.4 billion. This trend is likely to continue and this can keep the local currency under considerable pressure.

Charts

Over the past week, the rupee broke below the key support at 75.80 and slipped below the prior low of 76.32 (made in December 2021) and hit a fresh low of 76.98 on Monday. Although it slightly recovered on Tuesday, the trend is clearly bearish and any upside is likely to be limited by the hurdle at 76.30. INR is likely to decline below 77. This is an unchartered territory and the decline could extend towards 78 in the near-term.

The dollar index (DXY) pierced through the resistance at 97.5 and 98 last week with ease and the chart is clearly bullish. While it slightly dropped to 99 level after hitting a high of 99.42 on Monday, the likelihood of DXY hitting 100-mark is currently very high. A breach of this level can lift it to 100.5 or even to 101 in the near-term. This can weigh on the local currency.

Outlook

Bears are back in the hunt and technically, the rupee is likely to depreciate to 78 in the near-term. Although it could inch up to 76.30 before that. On the fundamental side, the FPIs continue to sell and the crude oil price will go on to hurt the Indian unit. Not to mention the geo-political developments which can help sustain the demand for safe havens like the dollar.

Traders can consider selling INR at current level of 76.90 and short more on a rally to 76.30. Place the stop-loss at 75.90. Once it falls below 77.50 modify the stop-loss to 76.90. Exit the shorts at 78.