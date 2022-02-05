Will dollar go below crucial level?

The US dollar index witnessed a sharp fall in the past week, giving back almost all the gains made in the earlier two weeks. The dollar index began the week on a weak note and continued to fall all through the week. The fall accelerated after the outcome of the meetings of European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) on Thursday. The BoE raised interest rates by 0.25 basis points (bps) to 0.5 per cent. Earlier the central bank had raised the rates in December by 15 bps to 0.25 per cent from 0.1 per cent. The British Pound had begun the rise well ahead, going up from 1.3380 to 1.35 well ahead of the BoE meeting. The currency extended the rally to a high of 1.3628 after the meeting outcome and had come off sharply on Friday to close the week just above 1.35.

The ECB, on the other hand, left the rates unchanged but confirmed that it would end its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by next month and also gradually reduce the quantum under its Asset Purchase Programme (APP). The Euro had surged after the outcome of the ECB meeting from around 1.13 to 1.1450 against the US dollar. Though the ECB had not indicated anything explicitly on the rate hike front, the market has begun to speculate for two rate hikes from the central bank this year.

The US jobs data release on Friday gave some breather for the greenback to recover slightly at the end of the week. The US added 4,67,000 jobs to its non-farm payroll in January, much higher than the market expectation for an increase of 1,50,000. The payroll numbers for November and December were also revised sharply higher.

On the data front, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation numbers on Thursday is the only key release to be watched closely this week.

Dollar: At crucial support

The sharp fall in the US Dollar Index (95.48) last week, breaking below 96, has come as a big surprise. We have allowed for a pull-back move up to 96.50 and 96. The index now has crucial support in the 95.20-95.00 region which is holding for now. A strong rise past 96 is necessarily needed to ease the downside pressure and take the index up to 96.50 and 97 again. In case the index breaks below 95, the fall can accelerate and drag it to 94.50 and 94. Overall, it is a wait and watch situation for now and the price action this week will need a close watch.

Euro: Resistances ahead

The Euro (1.1445) saw a sharp rise, recovering all the losses made in the previous two weeks. Support for the currency is at 1.1390 while above which a further rise to 1.15 and even 1.16 is possible in the near term. The levels 1.15 and 1.16 are crucial resistances. A strong and sustained rise past 1.16 is needed to confirm that the euro has made a bottom. Inability to breach 1.15 or 1.16 can drag the euro down to 1.13 and even lower levels again.

Yields surge

The US 10Yr (1.91) dipped to a low of 1.74 in the initial part of the week but has risen back sharply from there to close on a strong note. The bullish view is intact. While the break above 1.9 sustains, a further rise to 2 per cent and even 2.1-2.2 per cent is possible in the coming week. Strong support is in the 1.7-1.65 per cent region. The 10Yr will have to fall below 1.65 per cent to come under pressure for a fall to 1.4 per cent. But that looks unlikely for now.

Rupee mixed

The Indian rupee (74.70) strengthened to 74.41 initially but then fell back sharply following the Union Budget on Tuesday. The domestic currency fell to a low of 75.05 and then recovered from there to close the week at 74.70. The near-term outlook is mixed. Supports are at 75.10 and 75.25. Resistance is at 74.50. A range of 74.50-75.25 is a possibility for some time. A breakout on either side of this range will then determine whether the rupee can strengthen towards 74 or fall to 75.50-75.75 and even lower.

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy meeting is due on Wednesday. It is important to see whether the RBI is also going to turn hawkish as the other global major central banks. The outcome of this meeting could largely influence the rupee movement.

Rupee watch Immediate outlook is mixed. A range of 74.50-75.25 is possible in the near term