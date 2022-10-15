Red hot inflation in the US is continuing to keep the markets in jitters. The US Treasury yields continue to rise as the inflation in the US is not showing any sign of cooling off. Although the US Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has dipped, the Core CPI is continuing to surge. The US Headline CPI dipped to 8.22 per cent (YoY) in September from 8.25 per cent in August. The Core CPI, on the other hand, rose 6.66 per cent (YoY) in September from 6.32 per cent a month ago.

The strong inflation data release last week has made a 75-basis point (bps) rate hike from the US Federal Reserve a given for next month. But will the Fed turn more aggressive and increase the rates by 100 bps? We will have to wait and watch. The Fed in its last meeting had given a forecast for another 125-bps rate hike for the rest of 2022.

Dollar stabilises

The US dollar index (113.31) remained stable by swinging up and down within a sideways range last week. The support at 112 mentioned last week is holding well. The near-term outlook is bullish. Supports are at 112 and 111. Resistance is at 114. A break above it can take the dollar index up to 115-116 in the short term.

The index will come under pressure only if it declines below 111. Such a break can take it down to 110-109. However, the dollar index has to break below 109 in order to indicate a trend reversal.

Holding higher

The US Treasury yields have risen well on the back of the strong inflation data release last week. The US 10Yr Treasury yield (4.02 per cent) has closed just above the key level of 4 per cent. The outlook is bullish. Immediate support is at 3.83 per cent. As long as the yield sustains above this support, a further rise to 4.40-4.45 per cent can be seen in the coming weeks.

The 10Yr Treasury yield will come under pressure only if it declines below 3.83 per cent. In that case it can fall to 3.65 and 3.5 per cent in the near term.

Lacks strength

The euro (EURUSD: 0.9722) is attempting to bounce but is not gaining momentum. The currency is facing resistance at 0.9800 and is not getting a strong follow-through rise. A sustained rise past 0.9800 is needed to take the euro up to 0.9950-1.00 in the near term. Else, the currency will remain vulnerable to break 0.96 and fall to 0.95-0.9470 in the coming days.

As mentioned last week, the price action in the 0.95-0.9470 region will need a close watch. Inability to bounce from there will be very bearish to see 0.93-0.92 levels going forward.

Rupee watch As long as the rupee remains below 82.25 and 82.00, the outlook is bearish. It can weaken again towards 83.10-83.20

More weakness

The Indian Rupee (USDINR: 82.36) fell to a low of 82.64 and then managed to recover. However, the resistance at 82.25 is holding well. This leaves the chances high for the rupee to weaken again in the coming days. The psychological level of 82 is also a good resistance. As long as the rupee remains below 82.25 and 82.00, the outlook is bearish. It can weaken again towards 83.10-83.20 in the near term. As mentioned last week, the rupee will come under danger to tumble towards 84.60 if it falls below 83.20.

In order to avoid this fall, the rupee has to sustain above 83.20 and break 82. In that case, the rupee can recover towards 81.50.