Insurance uncovered

I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a policy 'ICICI iProtect smart' for 30 years for a sum assured of ₹1. 2 crore and am paying premium of ₹24,000 including GST per annum. I took the policy at the age of 37 years for a term of 30 years. But as per the details given in your premium tracker table on insurance, premium is ₹12,500 only, which is nearly half of the amount that I am paying. I am thinking of discontinuing ICICI’s policy and taking another policy that is cheap and also has best claim settlement. Please suggest a good option.

Lakshmi KVNS

The premium in the table that we publish is for a male of age 30 years and for a sum insured of ₹1 crore. This is the reason why the premium is lower compared to what you pay (for ₹1.2 crore SI and age 37 years).

Now, coming to your question on a policy that is the cheapest on premium and also has high claim settlement, there is no such company.

Insurers with the best claim settlement record charge a tad higher premium. The ones with the best in industry claim settlement are HDFC Life, Tata AIA Life, Max Life, ICICI Prudential and LIC. These settle 99-98 per cent of all claims they receive. If you want to go with insurers that offer the cheapest premium, you can check the policies of Bajaj Allianz Life (claim settlement ratio 95 per cent), India First Life (92.8 per cent), Aviva Life (96.06 per cent) and Aegon Life (96.45 per cent).

Rather than going with insurers who offer the cheapest premium, it is better to go with ones having a good claim settlement record.

It is suggested that you don’t switch your insurer. ICICI Prudential iProtect Smart is one of the best life insurance policies in town. If you exit now and take a new policy, note that you will be charged premium as per your current age, and you will have to go through a screening for health condition again.