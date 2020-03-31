Term of the week: Family floater

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Family floater is a relatively common concept in health insurance. As the name suggests, it’s a plan where the entire family of an individual — spouse and children — is covered. Many insurance companies today have provisions to cover dependent parents, siblings and parents-in-law, too, through a floater cover.
Any time, you can add an immediate family member (spouse or new-born).
Note that the insurance premium on a floater policy is calculated based on the age of the eldest family member. Therefore, the younger the family, the lower the premium outgo. On the downside, if one member of the family makes a claim against the floater cover in a policy year, the sum insured comes down pro rata for the entire family for the remaining policy year.
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Silver rose 14 per cent last week, outshining gold, breaks beyond ₹40,000
If mandi boards surpass the agent network and support trade, farmers will stand to benefit immensely
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...