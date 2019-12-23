Term of the week

Day-care procedure is a feature that forms a part of almost all the health insurance policies today. It refers to surgeries or procedures that can be completed in less than 24 hours. Cataract surgeries, the removal of foreign bodies from eyes or nose and laparoscopic appendectomy are among procedures that usually call for less than 24 hours in a hospital and are classified as day-care procedures.

Typically, for a health insurance policy to reimburse medical expenses, 24 hours of minimum hospitalisation is required. However, day-care procedures are exempt from this condition. The list of the exact number of day-care procedures covered in any health insurance policy can be found on the insurer’s website as well as the product brochure.

Note that treatments normally taken on an out-patient basis are not included in the scope of day-care procedures.