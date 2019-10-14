The juggernaut rolls on

Amid the ongoing consumption slowdown, HUL Hindustan Unilever has managed to hold its head above the water, recording a volume growth of 5 per cent YoY in Q2 FY20. While the double digit volume growth recorded for the five quarters from December 2017 to December 2018 gave way to single digit growth of 7 per cent in three months ended March 2019, volume growth further deteriorated to 5 per cent in the April-June 2019 period. That the company has been able to maintain the same growth rate in volumes in the September 2019 quarter is a positive.

With HUL deriving 40-45 per cent revenues from rural sales, the slowdown in the rural economy has been impacting volumes in the last two or three quarters. According to HUL, rural sales, which were growing faster than urban earlier, grew only at par with urban in the June 2019 quarter and further deteriorated to 0.4 times urban sales in the July-September 2019 period.

Amid tepid rural demand, the focus on the urban consumer, lower raw material costs, price cuts in select categories such as cleansing and higher ad spends have helped keep demand afloat. As against the volume growth of 5 per cent, the company’s topline grew at 6.2 per cent to ₹9,708 crore.

Outlook

Thanks to its resilience, the HUL stock has moved up by 30 per cent in the last year. It now trades at a rich PE of 69 times its trailing-12 month earnings. In the quarters to come, benefits from the corporate tax cuts could continue to give elbow room for the company to push up volumes through price cuts and ad spends. The company expects effective tax rate for FY20 at 27 per cent, compared with 30.5 per cent in FY19.