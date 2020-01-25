JSW Steel: Weak realisations exert pressure

Art on a drawstring
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
In the quarter ending December 2019, JSW Steel’s performance was hit by theeconomic slowdown .
Consolidated revenue fell by about 11 per cent to ₹18,055 crore over the same period a year ago ( year-on-year/y-o-y), while net profit fell by a whopping 88 per cent to about ₹187 crore y-o-y. A steep drop in realisations in the quarter exerted pressure on profit despite a fall in prices of key raw materials — iron ore and coking coal.
JSW Steel reported a consolidated operating profit of ₹2,451 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 (down 46 per cent Y-o-Y). The consolidated operating profit margin of the company fell to about 14 per cent in Q3 FY20, compared to 22 per cent, a year ago.
Despite a 10 per cent increase in the company’s standalone volumes in the December quarter, standalone revenue stood at ₹15,767 crore, a decline of 14 per cent .
The company shifted its focus back on Indian markets in the December 2019 quarter to cater to improved demand. But the lag effect of low steel prices in the second quarter of the fiscal and contracts inked by the company for automotive steel in October when steel prices were weak, impacted the company’s realisations.
The recovery in steel prices in November and December of 2019 was of no help. The company’s realisations during the quarter stood at ₹39,221 per tonne against ₹49,981 a year ago.
It had earlier increased its share of exports in the first two quarters of this fiscal due to the lull in domestic demand.
The share of exports stood at 24 per cent in Q3 FY20 compared to 31 per cent in the previous quarter.
Also, continued weakness in the overseas businesses of the company impacted the consolidated profit of the company.
In Q3 FY20, US Plate and Pipe Mill, JSW Steel USA Ohio and JSW Steel Italy (Aferpi) pulled down consolidated profits by $12.6 million (about ₹90 crore), $ 25.19 million (about ₹179 crore) and Euro 9.95 million (about ₹79 crore), respectively.
Village women in Punjab are being nudged to revive the dying craft of weaving the ‘azarband’
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
UltraTech Cement reported an about 89 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profits for the December 2019 ...
In the quarter ending December 2019, JSW Steel’s performance was hit by theeconomic slowdown . Consolidated ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...