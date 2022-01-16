Here’s a challenge. Using the five clues below, identify the company that is being talked about here

Send your answers by Wednesday 6 p.m. to who-am-i@thehindu.co.in, with your full name, postal address and phone number.

A lucky winner in each week will get a book sponsored by UNIFI Capital as a reward.

1) My founder is from a South Indian family, grew up in Kolkata, studied in Delhi and began his entrepreneurial journey in Mumbai.

2) First two ventures he founded flopped. The third one was an average success but in the crazy markets of dotcom frenzy, he was approached by an Indian entrepreneur with a listed company on Nasdaq who was desperate to buy Indian business with internet story. He became a millionaire and took a one-year sabbatical that he spent on travel and yoga.

3) Though I’ve been listed now for almost 10 years, I did not deliver any meaningful returns since listing. The recent control change gave some return for all the patient investors.

4) In spite of having $100-billion controlling shareholder, I am still a small-cap stock.

5) My founder also produced a comedy movie that did reasonably well, fortunately he didn’t pursue movies that could have diluted the bandwidth required to run my business.

Last week’s winner: M Rangarajan (Ranga)

Last week’s answer: Natco Pharma