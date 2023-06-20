The warehousing market in India has always been considered an attractive segment for investment. Though the sector was hit by the Covid-19-induced slowdown in FY21, it started recovering.

Here are charts that tell the story.

The warehousing segment has seen recovering after the sluggishness caused by the pandemic.

Mumbai, NCR, Bengaluru witnessed highest transactions (in terms of area)

Grade A properties are the first preference of occupiers.

Third party Logistics, retail, e-commerce, auto, electronics, pharmaceutical, etc. are the major drivers of this space.

