Bharti AXA Life Insurance appoints Parag Raja as MD & CEO

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a private life insurer, has a new Managing Director and CEO in Parag Raja. Prior to this appointment, Raja was the Chief Distribution Officer at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI).

Raja will succeed Vikas Seth, who was chief executive of Bharti AXA Life Insurance for the past two-and-a-half years, after April 30, subject to regulatory approvals.

Parag has a total work experience of nearly 21 years, including 19 years in the life insurance industry in India.

Rajesh Sud, Managing Director, Bharti Enterprises – Financial Services, said: “We are delighted to have Parag join us in our next phase of growth and transformation at Bharti AXA Life Insurance. With his extensive experience in the domestic life insurance industry and demonstrated leadership across the agency, bancassurance, broking and direct sales force channels, we are confident that Parag will lead Bharti AXA to greater success and help achieve our mission of protecting and empowering every Indian through insurance.”

Before ABSLI, Parag was one of the founding members of Max Life Insurance and associated with the company for 15 years. Apart from driving many key projects successfully, he worked across Max Life’s agency and bancassurance channels. Earlier, he also worked with ICICI Bank and ANZ Grindlays Bank.