Get ready to pay EMIs of loans, cards from next month

If you are one among those who opted for moratorium on Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) of loans or cards, be prepared to resume repayment from next month.

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana announced in the wake of Covid19 pandemic in April, banks have offered EMI deferment facility on all term loans during the period of March 1 - May 31, 2020.

From June, customers will have to ensure adequate balance in their accounts to allow deduction of loans.

Banks have already started communicating to the customers about upcoming instalment next month.

``We are already sending SMS to customers alerting them about the need to pay EMIs from next month,'' a senior State Bank of India official told Business Line on Tuesday.

Alerts will also be kept prominently on the portals of the banks, said a functionary of a private sector banks.

CIBIL score

Failure to pay instalments from June will see drop in their Cibil score. While the EMI moratorium period has been declared as neutral to CIBIL score by the Reserve Bank of India, customers will lose that facility from June 1 as banks will start sharing loan repayment data with CIBIL again.

Large Base

Though stated with lukewarm response initially, the EMI deferment facility has been availed by significant number of bank customers.

According to Rakesh Jha, Chief Financial Officer, ICICI Bank, moratorium aggregates to about 30 per cent of total loans for ICICI Bank and spread across all loan portfolios.

It is learnt that in some public sector banks, it goes up to over 40 per cent of total loans.

Further extension?

Will there be any further extension to deferment of EMIs? As no announcement has been made so far, bankers feel any further extension is `unlikely'.

However, our enquirers with some customers reveal that there is an expectation for extension of the scheme.

“I have not been paid salary for the last two months and resumed work only today. Extension of EMI moratorium by least two more months is needed,” Gopal Yadav, a employee of a jewellery outlet said while waiting at Local Head Office branch of SBI here.