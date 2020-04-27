Post Covid-19, there would be a need for higher health covers, says Star Health and Allied Insurance

Mumbai, April 27 Just having a health insurance cover may not be enough if the sum insured is not adequate. This oft repeated piece of advice will hold especially true in the post Covid-19 scenario as the cost of treatment of the viral infection can run into lakhs of rupees, said S Prakash, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance.

“Inadequate sum insured is the same as not having medical cover. The mindset has to move to adequate sum insured. On paper, as much as 48 per cent of the Indian population is covered but are they covered adequately is the question,” Prakash told BusinessLine.

Most people currently have health insurance policies of ₹3 lakh or below but now the need will be for adequate sum insured of at least ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh, he said, noting that on an average, the payout for a Covid-19 related claim is at least two and a half times more than what Star Health pays for claims arising out of any other communicable disease.

“This is because of the length of stay, course of treatment, use of PPE, and requirement of ventilators and ICU in many cases,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to revert on a proposal by general insurance and standalone health insurance companies to introduce package rates for treatment of Covid-19, Prakash said, expressing hope that insurance companies don’t increase premium for health policies.

“Whatever excess payout there is due to coronavirus claims should be compensated by the increase in business. Historically, after an outbreak or a pandemic or in the previous epidemic like SARS and MERS, insurance companies have seen accelerated growth,” he said, adding that the industry is working to meet a possible requirement for higher insurance demand.

By April 23, Star Health Insurance had received claims for 265 Covid-19 cases of which 70 were confirmed cases while 195 were suspected cases.

Prakash said the standalone health insurer has been approving 99 per cent claims in 30 minutes for Covid-19 related admissions. “We have procured a good number of laptops and allowed doctors and insurance and financial approvers to work from home,” he said.

The insurer also has a teleconsultation service, which is manned by a team of 25 doctors. Since the lockdown, it has received over 4,500 calls.