Premium

Reverse remittances surge as migrant workers in cities call home for money

Surabhi Mumbai | Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

Instances of migrant workers asking for money from home to buy a bicycle or plane ticketto travel back from the city are not one-off episodes witnessed during the two-month-long lockdown.

Payment companies and banks have reported a sharp surge in reverse remittances from rural to urban centres as workers try to return home or stick it out in urban centres during the national lockdown.

Takefor instance Ramesh Kumar, a milkman in Mumbai, who wanted to send back his family to his village in Uttar Pradeshin May. Hiring a private van meant shelling out ₹30,000 for the over 1,500-km-long road trip for which he did not have enough savings. While he borrowed some money from friends in the city, he also asked his family back home to send him whatever they could find.

“Reverse remittance, that ismoney being sent from rural to urban areas is there, but it is a small per cent, at about 10 per cent of our current monthly remittance throughput. It is largely sent by people to their families stuck in other placesto tide over the situation,” said Ashish Ahuja, Chief Operating Officer, Fino Payments Bank.

Anand Kumar Bajaj, Managing Director and CEO, PayNearby, also said there has been a 10 to 12 per cent increase in remittances from rural to urban areas.

Bajaj said the company found that migrants to Surat from West Bengal, who work in the gem and jewellery industry, received money from their homes during the lockdown.

“We have identified three places from where these remittances are coming – Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. Reverse remittances have been seen in areas where the lockdown was announced earlier and many migrants could not go back home,” he said.

Ketan Doshi, Managing Director, Pay Point India, said that company data for May revealed that reverse remittances amounted to 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the total monthly remittances.

“Migrants staying in urban areas with no jobs or limited livelihood are getting funds for survival from their native places (their family). This trend started in March,” he said.

Revival in remittances

Meanwhile, with the easing of the lockdown, players have also started reporting a revival in domestic remittances as many workers are being paid by employers or are getting back to their jobs. However, returning to the pre-Covid situation is still at least three months away.

According to Ashish Ahuja, Fino Payments Bank had a monthly remittance business of ₹4,500 crore before the lockdown. “In the initial days of the lockdown, it was down to 20 per cent, and in April, it began to recover. We expect to reach around 50 per cent of pre-Covid level in June,” he said.

“With the advent of Unlock1.0 from the beginning of this month, remittances have climbed back to 40 per cent of the pre-lockdown levels. This is expected to cross the 50 per cent mark by the end of June,”said Eko India on Tuesday.

Remittances from across urban nodes have been impacted – it is down 95 per cent in Mumbai and Surat, 80 per cent in Delhi, 88 per cent in Chandigarh, and 83 per cent in Bengaluru.

PayNearby is also seeing normalisation in remittances with volumes back to 90 to 92 per cent of its original transaction levels on June 8.

Published on June 09, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
labour
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Soon, ‘Treasury Single Account’ for all ministries, departments
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.