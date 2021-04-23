Resources

Revised clinical guidance for management of Covid-19 patients-April 22, 2021

| Updated on April 23, 2021

Medics at Covid care centre at CWC, in New Delhi   -  Photo: Kamal Narang

Guidelines issued by AIIMS, ICMR-Covid-19 National Task Force and the Joint Monitoring Group under the health ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday issued a revised 'Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult Covid-19 Patients' recommending the EUA/off-label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the onset of the disease or ICU admission.

Read: Clinical guidance for management of adult covid-19 patients- April 22, 2021

Published on April 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Covid-19
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.