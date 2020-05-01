Resources

Extension of lockdown for two weeks post May 4, 2020 and revised guidelines

| Updated on May 01, 2020 Published on May 01, 2020

The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4.

Under new lockdown guidelines, limited number of activities will remain prohibited in country, irrespective of COVID-19 zones: MHA

Click here to read the full order

