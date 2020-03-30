Resources

MHA Order on Constitution of Empowered Groups under the Disaster Management Act 2005

| Updated on March 30, 2020 Published on March 30, 2020

The Centre has set up 11 empowered groups for ensuring a comprehensive and integrated response to the Covid-19 pandemic. These groups have been set up under Disaster Management Act.

Click here to read the full MHA order on constitution of Empowered Groups under the Disaster Management Act 2005

