Port warning and weather report: October 29, 2019

| Updated on October 29, 2019 Published on October 29, 2019

The system is likely to concentrate into a Depression over Lakshadweep-Maldives areas & adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours. It is likely to move northwestwards across Lakshadweep Islands and intensify into Deep Depression during subsequent 24 hours. Read more of Port warning and weather report-October 29.

Published on October 29, 2019
