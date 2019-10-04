The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI has cut the key policy rate by 25 basis point to 5.15 per cent. Click here to read the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement 2019-20
Resources
RBI fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement
|
Updated on
October 04, 2019
Published on
October 04, 2019
Published on
October 04, 2019
RBI fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tata Motors shifts track with retail as its new mantra
Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, believes wholesale figures do not reflect the true picture
Datsun ‘GOes’ the CVT way
Can the new automatic transmission in these models help them bridge the gap in refinement?
Maserati announces electrification plans
Hybrids, full-electrics and autonomous cars will form part of portfolio starting from next year
M&M, Ford team up again in ‘complex automotive world’
The allies, who go back a long way, bet big on opportunities in emerging markets
Housing options for those with special needs
Factor in the costs and benefits, given the limited choices
Your Taxes
My mother was a PSU bank employee, who retired on October 3, 1999, and had been receiving monthly pension ...
Monthly compounding makes rates attractive
With a possible reversal in the downward rate cycle, investors can go for shorter tenures
Bharat 22 ETF doesn’t deserve a look
Disappointing returns, abysmal condition of most of its constituents offer little justification for investment ...
Shutting shop in Kota
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
Quiz on Indian women playback singers
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Fret festival
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar: It is a big win for us
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
When labelling gets smart, savvy and sustainable
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Nuggets
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Marketer, Leader, Teacher, Titan
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
Sustainability is the new style statement
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
No longer the right climate for tea
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Coffee in crisis
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
Rubber hit, too
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Done in by discounts?
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...