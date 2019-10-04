Resources

RBI fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement

| Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

The Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI has cut the key policy rate by 25 basis point to 5.15 per cent. Click here to read the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy statement 2019-20

Published on October 04, 2019
