Unlock 4 guidelines

| Updated on August 29, 2020 Published on August 29, 2020

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday issued fresh guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones and has also allowed running of Metro rail from September 7 in a graded manner. Click here to read the  guideline document.

