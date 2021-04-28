Videos

DIY oxygen kits, using off-the-shelf materials

BL Internet Desk | Updated on April 28, 2021

At IIT Madras, researchers led by T Pradeep, a Professor of Chemistry have fabricated a crude prototype of a do-it-yourself oxygen kit that can be used to generate oxygen sufficient for a patient in home care.

Covid-19
