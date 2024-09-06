Like booking cabs on apps like Ola and Uber, farmers can now book drone services through a new app called BhuMeet. This innovative platform makes it easier than ever for farmers to access drone technology for their agricultural tasks. Developed by Nashik-based software firm Passenger Drone Research Ltd or PDRL, BhuMeet aims to streamline the process of accessing and utilising drone-based agricultural services.

The company claims drone-based spraying is poised to boost crop yields and create thousands of new jobs significantly. As per the company founder, BhuMeet already has a robust network of over 100 drone service providers ready to join their platform. The application offers a user-friendly platform that allows farmers to easily find and hire drone service providers based on their service records and proximity.

The app is also available in multiple Indian languages, making it accessible to farmers nationwide. Passenger Drone Research Ltd, which has launched the application, also specialises in drone data analytics, creating platforms that help users extract valuable information from drone imagery.