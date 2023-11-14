The higher adoption of new climate-resilient varieties of wheat is likely to help farmers fight any adverse impact of El Nino-induced climate change in the ongoing Rabi season. In an interview to Prabhudatta Mishra, Gyanendra Singh, Director of Haryana’s Karnal-based Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) under Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), talks about the several challenges Indian farmers face and how this organisation is helping find solutions.

