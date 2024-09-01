Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory, which manufactures railway coaches, has been engaged in manufacturing different variants of the latest semi-high speed ‘Vande Bharat’ coaches.

Inaugurated by the late Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1955, ICF, as it is popularly called, has been producing several coaches like Electric Multiple Units, Diesel Electric Multiple Units, High-Speed Accident Relief Train, Air-conditioned Electric Multiple Units, Golden Chariot, Maharaja’s Express, among many others.

As per ICF officials, the development of the Vande Bharat Express, also known as Train 18, is one of the most significant milestones in ICF’s history. Launched in 2019, Vande Bharat Express is India’s first semi-high-speed train, designed and manufactured entirely in India. The official further said that with a top speed of 180 km/h, modern amenities, and cutting-edge technology, the Vande Bharat Express represents a quantum leap in India’s rail transportation capabilities.

The train has been lauded for its design, efficiency, and passenger comfort, making it a symbol of India’s technological prowess and innovation. The pride for the indigenously-developed passenger cars also resonated among passengers travelling in the Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express, one of the three trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off virtually on Saturday. According to the Railway Ministry, since its debut, the Vande Bharat Express has become a symbol of India’s aspirations in comfort meets speed, luxurious rail travel. This indigenously developed train was first introduced on February 15, 2019, under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.