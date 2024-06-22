#Nifty is struggling to rise and was stuck in a range all through last week. But #NiftyBank on the other hand surged to a new high and outperformed the Nifty.

However, #NiftyBankindex is coming close to a very important resistance that can halt the rally. Considering the struggling in the #Nifty to rise, and the #NiftyBank index coming close to an important resistance, we are not bullish on the market now. There could be some rise from here in the near-term, but we would be looking for a correction probably in the next quarter.

#Nifty has support at 23,300. It must sustain above this support to go up to 23,800 and 24,100. A break below 23,300 can take the #nifty50 down to 23,000 and 22,850.

#NiftyBank has a crucial resistance at 52,700 which can cap the upside. We can expect a corrective fall to 50,000 after testing this resistance.

#niftyprediction, #nifty, #nifty50, #niftyanalysis, #niftyweeklyanalysis, #niftytomorrow, #niftytomorrowprediction, #niftyviewtomorrow, #nifty_bank_nifty_prediction, #banknifty, #bankniftyprediction, #bankniftyanalysis, #bankniftytrading, #niftybank, #bankniftytomorrow, #niftybanknifty, #niftybankniftyprediction, #niftybankniftylevels, #unionbudget2024, #julybudget2024

BL Portfolio: https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/portfolio/

Write to the following email ids for any queries on

1) Futures & Options (F&O) : derivatives@thehindu.co.in

2) Technical outlook on the specific stocks: techtrail@thehindu.co.in

3) Mutual Funds: mf@thehindu.co.in

4) Investments, Personal finance: blportfolio@thehindu.co.in

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES

Facebook - Blportfolio

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100086211032670

LinkedIn - BL Portfolio

https://www.linkedin.com/in/bl-portfolio-314bb2220

Twitter - @BlPortfolio

https://twitter.com/BlPortfolio?t=B3zkMfwKIMuoHWBWJfoZ3w&s=09

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit