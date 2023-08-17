Discover the dramatic shift in India’s tax landscape as we compare FY23 to FY20. In this episode of Data Details, we unveil surprising trends – a staggering 70% reported zero tax liability in FY23! Join us as we dissect the numbers, decode the reasons behind this shift, and explore regional tax filing trends. Let’s journey through India’s tax panorama together! Don’t miss this eye-opening episode. Subscribe for more insightful content and hit that notification bell! 🔔 #TaxInsights #DataDetails #FY23VsFY20 #FinancialTrends

