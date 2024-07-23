Here are the Highlights of the Union Budget 2024-25 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha on July 23.

Standard deduction in new tax regime hiked to Rs 75,000 from Rs 50,000 * Deduction on family pension for pensioners raised from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 * Tax slabs under new tax regime tweaked: 5 pc for income between Rs 3-7 lakh, 10 pc (for Rs 7-10 lakh), 15 pc for Rs 10-12 lakh * Salaried employee in the new tax regime stands to save up to Rs 17,500 in income tax.

There was also focus on infrastructure, Agriculture, employment and skilling and more.

Watch the full video to know more.

