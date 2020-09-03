Videos

Watch | Why was PubG and 118 more Chinese apps banned?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 03, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

The Government had blocked 118 more Chinese mobile apps, including PubG, PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PubG Mobile Lite.

The other apps banned include Apus Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart, Baidu and Baidu Express Edition ShareSave by Xiaomi, CamCard Business, WeChat reading, and VPN for TikTok.

More
PUBG among 118 Chinese apps banned in new crackdown
 

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said it received reports about misusing some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms. Wondering what the complaints were?

Watch the video.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 03, 2020
gaming and lottery
gaming and lottery

Watch | Why was PubG and 118 more Chinese apps banned?

What to expect from Budget 2020?

JEFFREY SACHS for Solutions and Co

JOSE MIGUEL BERMUDEZ for Solutions and Co

ELIZABETH LATHAM for Solutions and Co

ALZBETA KLEIN for Solutions and Co

ANJULI PANDIT for Solutions and Co

BERTRAND PICCARD for Solutions and Co