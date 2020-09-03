Watch | Why was PubG and 118 more Chinese apps banned?

The Government had blocked 118 more Chinese mobile apps, including PubG, PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PubG Mobile Lite.

The other apps banned include Apus Launcher Pro- Theme, Live Wallpapers, Smart, Baidu and Baidu Express Edition ShareSave by Xiaomi, CamCard Business, WeChat reading, and VPN for TikTok.

More PUBG among 118 Chinese apps banned in new crackdown

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said it received reports about misusing some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms. Wondering what the complaints were?

Watch the video.