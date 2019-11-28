A year on, Ghosn awaits trial while Renault, Nissan rebuild ties

It’s Venice, it’s Paris – it’s Macao!
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
It was on November 19 last year that Carlos Ghosn was arrested in Tokyo amid high drama. As Chairman of Renault and Nissan, he was riding high till then, with Mitsubishi added to his list of responsibilities.
The arrest, prompted by a whistleblower in Nissan, sent shockwaves across the world. After all, Ghosn was a heavyweight in automobile industry circles and the fact that he seemed to have been done in by a company he salvaged decades earlier only fuelled conspiracy theories.
Today, a year has gone by and the companies Ghosn headed are in dire need of help. He continues to be held in Japan under house arrest but is still in relatively better conditions after being detained for over 100 days in a Tokyo jail.
Renault and Nissan have seen some high profile exits even as the partners are now attempting to put together a relationship that has virtually fallen apart following Ghosn’s arrest. Talks of a merger have been put aside with the top priority now being putting things back on track.
Nobody expected so much action to unfold within an alliance that was apparently going strong for two decades. It was Ghosn who spearheaded the Nissan revival during the turn of the century even while ally Renault strengthened its hold in the company with a 43 per cent stake.
Nissan, in turn, had 15 per cent in Renault but with no voting rights and this obvious sense of discrimination came to the fore, especially when the Japanese automaker was perceived to be the stronger of the two in later years. Never mind that it has virtually imploded now with huge sackings happening across its global operations and Ghosn’s pet project, Datsun, expected to face the axe, too.
The resentment began building up within Nissan when talks of a merger with Renault started doing the rounds. Reports suggest that it was Ghosn who was pushing for this to happen. This was touted as among the key reasons for his shock arrest since Nissan was clearly opposed to this move.
Ghosn, of course, has been accused of financial impropriety and will be jailed for a pretty long while if found guilty. He insists that he is innocent and it remains to be seen what the final verdict will be. Japan’s ‘hostage justice’ system has meanwhile come under tremendous flak, where high-profile people like Ghosn are assumed guilty and find it almost impossible to be exonerated unless they confess to their ‘crimes’.
More importantly, Renault and Nissan will now have to rebuild the process of trust and confidence in each other. There was a lot of drama earlier this year when Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reached out to Renault with a merger proposal which did not include Nissan.
Naturally, the decades-long ally was upset and relations between the two further deteriorated till the French government stepped into the picture and directed Renault to focus on rebuilding ties with Nissan.
Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler has now decided to merge with Groupe PSA, the maker of the Peugeot and Citroen brands. It was the kind of a marriage that someone like Ghosn would have loved to have sewn up.
If you are looking for excitement and luxury, head for the Sands Resort
Great Wall Motors, Changan already in line, with Geely likely to follow
The newest entrant to the Porsche Cayenne set is an SUV with the lightness of a sports car
Gone are those days when eating out meant digging into a steak with buttery potatoes on the side. Increasingly ...
With significant haircuts on the cards, reaching a consensus among various set of lenders of DHFL will be a ...
Systematic investment in debt is similar to recurring bank deposit, but more tax-efficient
Moneywise, it’s better to rent a house and invest in SIPs than to buy one and pay hefty EMIs
The rupee extended its rally on Wednesday and breached a key resistance at 71.4 against the dollar. It closed ...
To read the work of Jacques Cousteau today is to be dumbstruck at the terrible extent of damage inflicted on ...
In Naples, the birthplace of the pizza, fancy toppings and experiments with the dough don’t do the trick
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...