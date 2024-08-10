An SUV with a coupe-style roof might have been around for long and in the Indian market, it was confined to the performance/premium segment only. So whatever transpired to two carmakers launching their respective models within a week of each other must be more than coincidence. From Tata Motors, there’s the Curvv, launched in both ICE and EV versions, whereas from Citroen, we have the all-new Basalt. Both these are longer than four metres and positioned in the same bracket as popular mid-SUVs, so the natural question arises if these are anything more than just your regular SUV with a swooping roof — a bit more stylish, but largely the same otherwise. We sample the Citroen Basalt to find a definite answer to that question.

Let’s start with the topic of contention at the moment, the Basalt’s looks. When I first saw the photos, it didn’t look as appealing, I’ll be honest, but it’s a different story in the flesh. While there’s no denying that it shares a lot with the C3 Aircross (visually, too), the Basalt sits quite handsomely. Its distinctive rear is short but not awkward. The tailgate is shaped rather well, the sloping rear windscreen adds character to its appearance, the taillights aren’t bad at all, and the dual-tone bumper rounds off things nicely. So much so that it won’t be wrong to call the Citroen Basalt probably the best-looking car in the segment.

Like the rear, the profile is visibly different from anything else on the market. The sloping roofline deserves all the credit for that, and it definitely doesn’t look like a forced design decision. The coupe SUV sits on 16-inch alloys and keeping the rugged appearance alive is the black cladding around the car. The door handles appear a touch old school since these aren’t the more popular and convenient ones which require to be pulled towards you. There are five colours to choose from, with two of those being offered with a contrasting black roof. That’s nice, but it’s a pity that the gold shade which Citroen shared digital imagery of, at the time of announcing the car, is not on offer.

It’s worth noting that while the rendering’s colour might’ve not made it to the production model, the rest of the Basalt is very close to how it looked as the Basalt Vision concept. It’s also similar to the seven-seat C3 Aircross, which shouldn’t be a surprise as both share the platform. The front is nearly identical but on closer inspection, you’ll notice that the grille inserts are of a different finish, that the nose protrudes and the Basalt comes equipped with projector headlamps.

The tailgate is shaped rather well, the sloping rear windscreen adds character to its appearance, the taillights aren’t bad at all, and the dual-tone bumper rounds off things nicely

Cabin

The cabin of the Basalt is also familiar to that of the C3 Aircross, but not without key changes. It is spacious and despite the sloping roofline, the headroom seemed adequate to me. The seats are comfortable and have a nice fabric finish. The front armrest on the Basalt is larger while the headrests are now designed to be more supportive than before. The rear bench on the automatic version also had the adjustable thigh support, which isn’t just unique but also very useful. Its operation, actuated with the help of a handle, could’ve been better though. The boot, at 470 litres, is massive, too.

The automatic climate control unit is a welcome inclusion and comes with a digital display and rocker switches. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system is standard while the instrument cluster is a 7-inch screen (variant dependent). There are multiple USB ports in addition to a large wireless charging pad at the front. It’s not the most highly specced cabin, though, with features like a keyless start, sunroof and even an electric adjuster for headlamps not included. There are no ADAS features but six airbags, ESP and TPMS are standard across the range. Apart from some fit-and-finish issues, the cabin seems like a nice place to spend time in and it’s not devoid of character, either. It’s spacious and practical, although I feel the tailgate opens up a touch too high, which can potentially be difficult to access for some people.

No diesel, EV versions

Engine and gearbox choices are straightforward: the former is comprised of a naturally aspirated petrol unit and a turbocharged. Both are 1.2-litre units, while the NA makes 82 bhp and 11.7 kg-m, the turbo is more powerful at 110 bhp and 19.3 kg-m. The torque rating goes up a notch when specced with the optional 6-speed automatic gearbox to 20.9 kg-m. The NA engine gets a 5-speed manual with no option to get an automatic, while the standard gearbox on the turbo model is a 6-speed manual. While there’s no diesel or EV version, the claimed fuel economy shows why you wouldn’t mind their absence: the NA can return 18 km/l, the turbo-automatic an impressive 18.7 km/l, whereas the turbo-manual can potentially be driven to 19.5 km on a litre of fuel.

Citroens are known for their ride comfort and the Basalt reaffirms that, even without being supplied with a trick suspension like in the C5 Aircross. There’s suppleness always, the suspension soaks everything it’s subjected to, and the experience is the same for both front and rear passengers. In the handling department, while no dud, it’s not as engaging or well-sorted as something like the Volkswagen Tiguan. A more responsive steering and better brakes would’ve certainly helped its case, but it doesn’t lack overall composure and drives well without much drama.

The turbo-manual that I drove felt adequately powerful thanks to the availability of torque even at lower revs. This means you don’t need to shift gears too often, but when you do find the need, a quick downshift will see the Basalt take off reassuringly. Its 6-speed gearbox shifts smoothly, its clutch is light and as you build up momentum, only some engine and turbo noise permeates into the cabin. No, it doesn’t sound annoying, and the overall experience of driving the Basalt, which mightn’t be as spirited as some of the larger-engined cars in its price range, is fulfilling. There’s no cruise control but triple-digit speeds are achieved in no time and 120 km/h in the sixth gear seemed like the sweet spot.

The other sweet spot has to be the Citroen Basalt’s prices. It starts at just ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom, and goes against the Curvv (Tata is yet to announce the ICE version’s prices) and other mid-SUVs. With the Basalt, Citroen’s fourth C-Cubed-based product on the market, the company is clearly in the process of finding a new niche for itself. It looks great, doesn’t disappoint with its cabin, its engine seemed alright for everyday tasks and the coupe SUV comes with a lot of character. It misses out on some features, the overall build quality can improve, and the sales and service network, albeit improving continuously, is nowhere close to the rivals’. You might find it difficult to fathom why the sub-segment exists other than good looks, but the Basalt excels in that, and if you decide to buy one, you’ll appreciate what a decent product it is. Plus with a tempting price tag like that, it’s going to be hard to ignore, even if its attractive looks eluded you.