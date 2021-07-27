ANAND Group, Mando Corp join hands to produce, market electric vehicle components

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
Auto component maker ANAND Group on Tuesday said it has joined hands with South Korea’s Mando Corporation to cater to the growing electric vehicles segment in the country.
Both the companies have decided to leverage their existing synergies, capabilities, and experience to establish their second joint venture in the country – ANAND Mando eMobility, to manufacture and market electric vehicle (EV) components for two and three-wheelers.
As per the pact, the ANAND Group and Mando would hold 60 and 40 per cent stake respectively in the JV entity.
Both companies had first collaborated in 1997, to set-up Mando Automotive India (MAIPL) which manufactures brake systems.
The association was further strengthened in 2012, when the capital-based ANAND Group acquired a stake in Mando Steering Systems India.
“I am confident that this long-term association will continue to evolve by leveraging the synergies and mutual strengths to successfully create efficient products and systems for the Indian electric vehicle industry,” ANAND Group Executive Chairperson, Anjali Singh, said.
The JV plans to come with a manufacturing facility in Rajasthan which would employ about 350-450 people. A capital investment of over ₹50 crore is planned to be deployed in the facility over a period of three years.
The JV aims to develop electric motor parts for two leading two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) by October this year.
Other parts would start rolling out of the plant in mid-2022.
“The market for electric vehicle components is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 22 per cent till 2030. ANAND Mando eMobility clearly has the engineering capability and technological knowhow to service the growing demand for motor and controller components in India,” Mando Automotive India Co-Chairman, Jaisal Singh, stated.
With the kind of investments being made on establishing a production facility, the JV expects to achieve a turnover of ₹500 crore by 2025, he added.
“Leveraging on the synergies between the two partners, the JV would be able to manufacture efficient and environment friendly motors and motor controllers catering to a wide range of vehicles from scooters and bikes to auto rickshaws and load carrying three-wheelers,” President and Representative Director of Mando Corporation, Seong Hyeon Cho, noted.
