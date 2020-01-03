Answers to all the questions you have about the Hyundai Aura 

The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially set to be opened on Friday. Here is some more information about the new compact sedan, which Hyundai claims has been extensively tested and customised for Indian conditions. This is the compact sedan version of the new Grand i10 Nios, and that is easy to see from the front design of the car.

The new Aura may not look as stunning as the design sketches, which Hyundai released earlier, and may have led us to believe. But, it is still not a gawky, inelegant Grand i10 Nios with a boot slapped on at the rear.

In keeping with Hyundai new strategy to offer even more choice to customers, the Aura will also get three engine options to choose from and two transmissions - a manual and a new-age automated manual.

Design distinctions at the front are the twin boomerang LED DRLs, the bonnet grille and the faux air intakes on the fender. The headlamps also feature a different light combination.

Optimised A-pillar design meant to reduce wind noise.

The blacked-out C-pillar at the rear is a bit of a ‘hate it or love it’ feature. But the rest of the rear is relatively well put together. The complex light combination for the tail-lamps make the Aura look good when viewed from the rear. The taut boot lid has a raised lip making it look like an integrated spoiler.

The powertrain options for Aura will include the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and the 1.2-litre U2 CRDi Ecotorq Diesel engine - both of which are from the Grand i10 Nios and in the same state of tune. The third option will be the one-litre Kappa turbocharged petrol engine from the Venue, but in a slightly stepped down state of tune producing 100PS of peak power and 17.5KgM of torque. This engine will be offered only with a 5-speed manual transmission. All engines will be BS VI emission regulations compliant.

Diesel engine uses special additions and changes to meet tighter emission norms - including 2000-bar fuel injection pressure, coated pistons, curved timing chain and fin-type exhaust gas recirculation unit.

The new feature in the AMT gearbox for the 1.2-litre engines is the changeover to electric motors instead of hydraulic actuators, making the transmission more reliable and long-lasting.

Stiffer body with higher use of advanced and high strength steel helps meet new crash-safety norms.

Cabin is said to be spacious with front legroom a claimed 1,050mm and rear legroom of 885mm. The boot volume is a claimed 402-litres.