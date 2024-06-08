In the last few years, Maruti Suzuki has quite smartly streamlined its model line in a way that its customers don’t get bogged down by the overload of variants or engine choices. This has, I’m sure also saved them a huge deal of pain when it comes to manufacturing components — and keeping an inventory of parts. While it’s difficult to find faults in Maruti Suzuki’s current line-up of engines, apart from the diesel-shaped void that’s been present for a while, there’s always the need for something that’s more powerful, application of which in a driver-focussed car doesn’t seem out of place. This is how the 1-litre Boosterjet made its presence felt when it was launched in the Baleno hatchback in 2017. The resulting model was called the Baleno RS, and in addition to a new turbocharged petrol engine, it also benefitted from better brakes, a stiffer suspension, etc. It was launched when the Polo GT TSI still had a fair bit of life left in it, and the Punto Abarth was surprising everyone with its superior pace, so the competition, despite it being a fairly niche segment, was far from easy. The Baleno RS didn’t stay around for too long, but the formula appears to have been replicated to a large extent, if not entirely, in the form of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. We revisit the car nearly a year after it was introduced.

‘Boosterjet’ engine

Unlike the Baleno RS, which while a decent product, had limited appeal, the Fronx has turned out to be extremely successful. Launched in April last year, it crossed 1 lakh sales by January this year, becoming, according to Maruti Suzuki, the fastest-selling of its kind to achieve the feat. At the same time, the Fronx also enabled Maruti Suzuki to further its SUV market share to nearly double of what it had a year before. Now, with no all-wheel drive or suitable underpinnings, there’s no doubt that the Fronx isn’t an SUV per se, but Maruti Suzuki calls it so. It shares its internals with the current-generation Baleno, and while different from the outside, the interior is nearly identical to the premium hatchback’s. Apart from the aforementioned ‘Boosterjet’ turbo-petrol engine, the Fronx can also be specced with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. The NA unit is less expensive and low on outright power, but in terms of overall usability, that engine has proven itself.

Having said that, it’s the 1-litre Boosterjet that we’re interested in this time. Available with a choice between a torque-convertor automatic and a 5-speed manual gearbox, this engine produces 99 bhp and 15 kg-m of peak torque. Not exceptional numbers, but it’s not bad for a car that weighs just over a tonne. The automatic benefits from paddle shifters whereas the manual gearbox isn’t much different from other Maruti Suzukis.

If you’ve driven any modern Maruti Suzuki car before, the Fronx will feel familiar. Once on the move, the first thing I noticed after getting onto the highway was that its suspension was set up keeping comfort in mind. The car also benefits from 190 mm ground clearance, which not only makes it easy to live with in an urban environment full of potholes and speed breakers, but also when the roads get difficult. Following some great time around winding roads, making the front-wheel drive Fronx power through corners (and thus inducing a wide grin on my face), we decided to take a detour.

Maruti Suzuki’s insistence on calling the Fronx an SUV might be for marketing reasons but a trip down a dusty path reveals how unperturbed it is off the tarmac. The comfort-focussed suspension, which might have caused it to be a touch floaty on well-paved roads, works flawlessly to absorb undulations. Its ground clearance reassures that the car won’t get stuck where an everyday hatchback might, and making the most of the 1-litre turbocharged petrol engine’s power brings endless joy. To conclude the driving experience, I won’t be wrong in saying that the Fronx offers the ease of a modern hatchback, the practicality and road-holding abilities akin to that of a compact crossover SUV and the distinct power delivery of a small — but mighty — turbocharged engine. We wholeheartedly approve!

Design

In the looks department, Maruti Suzuki has got it just right, too. The small footprint is proportionately matched with adequately large tyres and a body that’s a curious mix of SUV styling with a coupe-like raked roofline. The car’s front draws inspiration from the assertive facade of the Grand Vitara, whereas the rear is characterised by a small rear windscreen, a large skid plate, and an LED strip that runs across the car’s width. Having said that, what leaves the most lasting impression has to be the profile. The plastic cladding extends from the front bumper to the rear, and thus makes the Fronx appear more like an SUV. The belt line swoops upwards while the roofline tapers smoothly to meet each other on the C-pillar, in a way that neither does it drastically reduce the car’s glasshouse nor does it make it stylistically hampered.

Cabin

On the inside, the Fronx presents a neatly designed cabin that’s not short on space or features. Of course, it’s not completely all-new, the dashboard, and if you jump into the Fronx from the Baleno, you mightn’t be able to tell the two apart. In terms of features, it gets six airbags, a heads-up display, a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system with Arkamys sound powering four speakers and two tweeters, UV-cut glass for brilliant sunlight rejection, and even a 360-degree camera. Hooking up a phone to the system is seamless, thanks to both wireless connectivity (Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth) and wireless charging. There’s also USB connectivity in case you’re still carrying your cables around; the rear also gets fast-charging ports. The top-spec version also comes with cruise control and steering adjustability for both reach and rake. Maruti also offers some 40+ connected car features, including Alexa compatibility.

Despite a more stylish exterior and a powerful engine under the bonnet, it’s still a very practical car, the Fronx. There’s a decent 308 litres of boot space, generous rear legroom and undeniably comfortable seating all around. The front isn’t cramped either, and four adults can easily travel long distances without complaining. The inclusion of standard bits like the front armrest and rear AC vents do go a long way in furthering that.

All in all, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is a pretty cool do-it-all car in the segment. Its hatchback roots are complemented by a stylish exterior, feature-rich interior and an engine that seems to have power in reserve at all times. I was able to appreciate the actual brilliance of the Fronx when following a day full of pushing the car around corners both on and off the road, it took me back home with utmost ease and in full comfort. Not many cars do that so effortlessly, but then not many cars reach the 1 lakh sales mark as quickly as the Fronx either.