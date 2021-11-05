Ather Energy to offer connectivity features for free onAther scooters for next 6 months

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy will offer its connectivity features for free to all new and existing owners of its e-scooters between November 15, 2021 to May 15, 2022.
According to Ather Energy, while India has warmed up to the idea of buying electric vehicles, the power of connectivity and smart features on EVs is yet to be realised. “Unlike the tangible experience of riding an electric transmission, it really takes time and proof to see the value addition that connectivity brings to your ride experience. We want everyone to experience what it feels like to ride and own a connected and intelligent scooter. And, we don’t want the cost of a subscription pack to come in the way of the connected experience,” Abhishek Balaji, community manager at Ather Energy said in a company update.
With this intent, the company has announced that all features of Ather Connect Pro subscription pack will temporarily be available to all existing and new owners of the Ather 450X, 450 Plus, and 450 free of cost, starting 15 Nov ‘21 till 15 May ‘22.
Ather Connect Pro is a connectivity plan usually offered by the company at a subscription price of ₹700 per quarter (excluding GST). It includes features like onboard navigation, over-the-air dashboard improvements, ride statistics on the Ather app, remote location tracking, remote charge monitoring, push location from Ather app.
Also read: Ather Energy acquires rights to AiKaan’s OTA platform
“If you have an active Connect Lite/Pro subscription, we’ll reimburse the amount on a pro-rata basis. The refund mechanisms will take a couple of weeks to operationalise, and we’ll notify you when we start the process. For those not subscribed currently, you’ll start seeing all Connect Pro features starting 15 Nov ‘21 till 15 May ‘22,” Balaji added.
In addition to Ather Connect Pro, the company also has a low-cost subscription plan, Ather Connect Lite with limited features. At the subscription cost of ₹400 per quarter (excluding GST), Ather Connect Lite includes features like onboard navigation and over-the-air dashboard improvements.
Last month, Ather Energy secured the rights to the AiKaan OTA (over-the-air) platform from its partner AiKaan Labs Pvt Ltd. OTA is the cornerstone of Ather Energy’s connected vehicle platform, enabling its Ather 450 product line to be up-to-date with its software upgrades and feature offerings while also collecting field data to enhance product design and user experience.
Ather Energy was founded in 2013 by IIT Madras alumni Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain. It is backed by the founders of Flipkart, Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Hero Motocorp and Tiger Global. Ather Energy launched its electric scooter Ather 450 in 2018, followed by a new flagship offering, Ather 450X, in 2020. Ather Energy currently operates in 23 cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Jaipur, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Mysore, and Hubli.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...