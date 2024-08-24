A little over a decade since the fruition of an idea to transform the Indian two-wheeler EV space, Ather has come a long way indeed. Founded in 2013 by Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain, Ather has been tirelessly working to understand the ever-changing customer preferences and offer a line-up of all-electric scooters that score highly on quality, performance, and liveability. We visit the brand’s Bengaluru-based headquarters to chronicle its journey by speaking to the founders, taking a brief look at the products and trying to understand its design-centric approach.

‘Joy pocket’

Design is key to Ather’s success, and that’s evident across the range. As we speak with the team, it becomes clear that the approach at Ather is to go beyond just the appearance of its two-wheelers. Through smart design choices, they strive to offer what in Ather’s words is an experience that feels rewarding but also intuitive. The ‘joy pocket’ from the Ather 450X, a neatly designed storage space which allows you to carry a coffee cup without worrying about spillage is one example. The other has to be the onboard dashboard’s interface. Mimicking the minimalist styling that Ather seems to have adopted elsewhere, it scores well on both UI and UX fronts. Having said that, it has to be mentioned that Ather isn’t the only EV manufacturer that has new-age features like onboard navigation and WhatsApp connectivity, so clearly the competition is tough out there, but Ather, through the more polished experience it offers, handles it quite well.

Similarly, Ather has shown an undying ability to tackle challenges head-on. Now a prominent force in the Indian 2-wheeler EV space but also a start-up worth talking about, Ather has had to endure the complexities that EV production brings along: from building an unbreakable supply chain to ensuring that the whole business is scalable. The development of its products, especially the more recent ones like the 450S and the all-new Rizta was full of tight deadlines and had no margin for error. The company mentions that they had a turnaround time of just 390 days to get the 450S out to the market. That’s impressively quick for a new product, and it’s said to have reduced even further for the Rizta.

Said to be a blend of style and practicality, the Rizta is less aggressive in power delivery, more spacious than any Ather has ever been, and most importantly, responsive to its owner’s riding style thanks to the Adaptive Ride feature

Product timeline

Ather’s story wouldn’t be complete without looking at the product timeline. It all started with the Ather 450, a scooter launched in 2018 with a very clear brief during development: to make a product they’d use themselves. It was this very approach that led to a remarkable scooter that didn’t just stand out in terms of design, usability, and performance, but also seemed desirable. Or as the company’s co-founder Tarun Mehta aptly puts, ‘It was a scooter designed by bikers for bikers’.

The 450 helped establish Ather’s image in the minds of numerous customers and prospective buyers. The follow-up was the 450X and 450S duo. Brought out in 2020, the 450X furthered what the 450 offered but with more features and even better performance, whereas the 450S was Ather’s way of democratising, making the Ather brand more approachable for a wider audience — at a more pocket-friendly price. Both required a thorough rethink if not going back to the drawing board, and the results were clear.

Space optimisation

Space optimisation was absolutely necessary, as the 450 was, in Mehta’s words, built like an athlete — ‘all muscle, no fat’. Without straying away from the original’s sharp and aggressive design, they had to make some space for storage and a more accommodating seat. This also helped Ather mark further presence in the all-electric two-wheeler space, where style and performance aren’t always as big as comfort and practicality.

The definite move in that direction, though, comes with the all-new Ather Rizta. Said to be a blend of style and practicality, the Rizta is less aggressive in power delivery, more spacious than any Ather has ever been, and most importantly, responsive to its owner’s riding style thanks to the Adaptive Ride feature, which varies the scooter’s performance based on how it’s being driven. It’s easy and convenient in the city but without having to compromise on everyday usability as a family scooter. It’s a very different Ather, but at the same time, it’s not bereft of the quality and appeal that’s very distinctly typical of Ather products.

So, what does the future look like? Promising, to say the least. While the current line of scooters is doing well, it’s unlikely that Ather will be complacent with the progress. Originally brought out to revolutionise the 2-wheeler EV space, Ather is determined to be the go-to brand for the discerning customer. Not just new products and new markets (like Nepal and Sri Lanka), Ather is also investing heavily in charging infrastructure. Through impeccable quality, unending innovation and standout design, Ather wants to offer customers the chance to experience all-electric motoring like no other. Take any of its existing scooters out for a spin and you’ll soon realise that they’re pretty much on the right track.