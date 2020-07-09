Audi pulls the wraps off Q4 Sportback e-tron concept

Even before the pandemic, the automobile industry had already committed to go green. The virus, its potential origins story and its fallout has only reaffirmed the need for all of us to become more environmentally conscious. And every contribution to reducing our carbon footprint is welcome.

German luxury car maker Audi has already set itself on course with plans to offer more than 20 EVs worldwide by 2025 and expects to achieve roughly 40 per cent of its total sales with electrified models. The company launched its electric offensive with the world premiere of the all- electric SUV Audi e-tron in September 2018. Last week, we got more details about the next stage of its product strategy when Audi unveiled the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept — which will form the basis for the production version to be launched in 2021.

Design blueprint

The new concept vehicle is an indicator of Audi’s plans to deepen its portfolio of EVs and be able to cater to buyers across a range of body styles. Similar to the Sportbacks currently available amongst its conventional fuel SUVs, the Q4 Sportback e-tron’s silhouette slopes downward at the rear to create a dynamic curve. The roof line transitions into the sharply inclined D-pillars and ends in a horizontal spoiler at the level of the lower window edge. The future Audi Q4 Sportback looks like it will be much longer than its sister model, the Q4 e-tron also in its current concept form.

The broad LED light band that connects the two lamp units at the rear end of the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept was also conceived to reflect an element of the sister model concept belonging to the same e-tron family. This also applies to the inside of the lights, where the animated sweep of the LED segments is also reminiscent of sibling similarities. The unique design of the rear bumper diffuser unit with its horizontal slats and the illuminated e-tron logo in the middle is another element that the two Q4 versions share.

At the front, the Singleframe with the four rings brand logo identifies the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept as an Audi and an electric. Like the first production Audi with electric drive, the new concept vehicle also features a structured closed surface within a broad, almost upright octagonal frame in place of a traditional radiator grille.

The prominent arches on all four wheels are a further classic Audi design feature that has distinguished the brand since the legendary original quattro 1980. The widened features of the Q4 e-tron concept and Q4 Sportback concept are designed to be highly organic and flowing, and they add a characteristic touch to the side view. The accentuation of the rocker panel area between the axles, where the battery and the powerhouse of this SUV is located, is a typical feature of the e-tron. Large 22-inch wheels hint at the potential of the newest member of the Audi family.

Powertrain

The two concept cars offer a look ahead at the top-of-the-range ‘engine’ line-up of the coming series production model and have the same drive technology. Two electric motors mobilise 225 kW of system output in the Q4 and Q4 Sportback e-tron concept. Driving power is brought to the road with quattro all-wheel drive. Audi says thanks to excellent traction, both versions of the Q4 accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in a claimed 6.3 seconds. Top speed has been restricted to 180 kmph.

A large battery with a capacity of 82 kilowatt hours takes up almost the entire space in the underbody area between the axles. The range of over 450 km – in line with the WLTP standard – sets the benchmark in its class. Versions with rear-wheel drive will offer a range of over 500 km in accordance with WLTP. Audi says that the technology of the Q4 e-tron concept is provided by the modular electrification platform (MEB), which will be integrated in numerous electric vehicles produced by the Volkswagen Group in the future. The Q4 Sportback e-tron concept offers an advance look at what will already be the seventh series production electric vehicle from Audi.

The SUVs within this portfolio will include the e-tron and the e-tron Sportback. Within the next few years, there will be a range of models with classic body layouts such as Avant and Sportback. Audi says that the range will cover all the segments from the compact class to the luxury class.

Audi India spokesperson says that the Q4 Sportback e-tron will make it to our shores, though the timeline for the same hasn’t been finalised yet.