Audi Q7: the return of the nimble hulk

Audi’s relative absence from some segments of the luxury car market had its impact on its numbers over the last few years. I call it relative absence because many of its models were simply in abeyance awaiting emission-relevant powertrains. of course, they are all coming right back into the India portfolio with new engines, new designs and added features.

The latest to join the pack is the Q7, leaving behind a curvy design and diesel power, in favour of sharper angles, a crispier design and a clean running petrol engine.

Design

The Q7’s forte was always size and presence. The 2022 model continues that momentum starting with a more angular front design. Its size, at about 5-metres, is still an easy reminder even if you are a bit confused by design resemblances with the Q8 above and the Q5 below it in the model hierarchy. The Intro to the new Q7 is still the huge octagonal grille, which in the new model is both larger and sharper, filled out by vertical slats. In fact, the rear of the front also features more straight lines and angular edges. The bigger, higher air-inlets, for example, in the front fender And the multi-light Matrix LED light signature that turns the array on and off in sequence every time the Q7 is turned on or off. The Q7’s 3-row seating size and the longer rear section is just a tad bit less obvious thanks to the sharper character lines that cut across and the more angular surfaces. It gets new 19-inch alloys, but its side design is still pretty simplistic. The rear features a slimmer tail-lamp duo, with LED lights. The tailgate is less curvy and a tighter surfaces also make it look flatter. Chrome garnishes one that runs across from one tail-lamp to the other and another in the rear fender accentuate the sense of width and size when the Q7 is viewed at from the rear.

Cabin

The luxury car market has changed quite dramatically during the last few years and the leading customer demands have all revolved around adding more tech to the cabin; including (annoyingly for me) adding more touchscreens and eliminating physical buttons. The new Q7 does deliver on this front with two touchscreens taking up prime real estate on the dashboard. There is also a third digital screen - the virtual cockpit behind the wheel - that replaces the conventional instrument cluster. While the infotainment system and the virtual cockpit are welcome, touch controls for the auto aircon are quite unintuitive while driving in Indian traffic conditions.

The 10.1-inch colour touchscreen infotainment display includes controls for most vehicle and cabin functions. The screens haptic feedback for inputs may take some getting used to. The virtual cockpit display and the option to throw the navigation map wide across the screen is always comforting to see. Depending on the variant, the cabin also gets other trim differences. My test mule sported a glossy black dashboard fascia, with the Audi signature aluminium highlights. The cabin also sported a panoramic sunroof and a 30-colour ambient lightIng package. The 19-speaker, 730W B&O Premium 3D sound system creates a concert like atmosphere in the Q7. The vehicle also comes prefitted with provisions for optional rear entertainment screens that are already synced with the music system. The Q7’s seats are large and comfy; come shod with what Audi calls “genuine cricket leather’ upholstery. Front seats are powered, the second row seats can be manually adjusted for fore and aft positions and the backrest can also be reclined. The third row set of two seats are, like in many other 7-seaters, relatively cramped and can at best accommodate children. The raised seating position means that there is very little under-thigh support and as such long trips can be tiresome for adults in these two seats. All occupants should feel comfortable though with 4-zone airconditioning with an air-ioniser being part of the fitment. Some of the features that I’ve talked about are available only in the top trim Technology variant. The other slightly lower priced variant is the Premium Plus. The new Q7 also gets a clutch of driver assistance features including lane departure warning, steering and park assist and the 360-degree camera. Space in the cabin is really good for second row passengers. The boot is still quite narrow with all seven seats in use; but opens up over 860-litres of space if the third row is folded.

Performance

The old Diesel engine of the Q7 is gone and the new, similarly sized, turbocharged 3-litre, TFSI V6 petrol engine has taken its slot in the bonnet. The engine delivers a brand typical level of refinement and quiet performance. It delivers 340hp of peak power and 500Nm of peak torque. Audi says that the new Q7 takes only 5.9 seconds to reach 100kmph from standstill. But on the road it does feel like the engine delivers a somewhat unhurried pace. But that’s when I was behind the wheel while negotiating city traffic. Get to the highway and let some of that urgency travel down to your right foot and the Q7 behaves quite differently. The 8-speed gearbox, however, continues to behave like it has seen it all, and its shifting character doesn’t get harried even with your heavy foot. But the hulk does heave forward with such ease as to leave you wondering how much more go does this Q7 have. While the refinement of petrol does come through at higher revs, and is likely a big reason for an even quieter cabin, it still can not match the tractability of the previous diesel V6. The new petrol engine’s mileage, though, will remain in the single digits in most driving conditions despite the addition of the 48-volt mild hybrid system. The system cuts off the engine while coasting.

One can choose from Audi Drive Select for sportier or more economical drive mode. But the change in powertrain character doesn’t get too dramatic. For customers who might want the capability, the Q7’s top trim gets other aids like Adaptive air suspension and Quattro all-wheel drive. Safety equipment includes 8 airbags, all-wheel drive related and other electronic stability aids. Ride quality is excellent with it being almost a bit wallowy in comfort setting. But it still takes turns with a lot of weight at the wheel and enough road grip from the new tyres.

Bottom Line

The new Q7 is an upgraded, more complete package now. There is still going to be only a small subset of buyers that will want the third row, but the size and presence of the Q7 has its own appeal. The 2022 model gets more equipment, a more modern cabin and a refined petrol engine. The new Q7 Premium Plus has been priced at Rs 80 lakh and the higher Technology trim variant has been priced at Rs 88.33 lakh (both ex-showroom).