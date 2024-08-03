Renault is no stranger to small cars — neither in India nor in the global market. Its ability to churn out affordable machines which aren’t just practical to use but also great to drive is well-known. The list of enjoyable Renault hatchbacks is long, but it is difficult not to mention cars like the Twingo and Clio, both of which have been loved by many, and also the upcoming all-electric Renault 5, which can quite possibly be one of the most brilliant retro-modern electric cars to be launched recently. That’s Renault on the global market, but in India, things didn’t appear to be as smooth until the mega-affordable Kwid arrived sometime in the middle of last decade. By the time it was launched the Duster had already become a well-known product, and thus offering the customers a car that mimicked the large crossover SUV in terms of appearance but came with a tempting price tag just about sealed the deal for Renault. Now, just about a year short of its 10th anniversary, we drive the 2024 Kwid to see what it has to offer for its customers.

Prices start at ₹4.7 lakh, ex-showroom, which means the Renault Kwid is positioned right between the entry-spec Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the more SUV-like S-Presso. Its overall styling, which we’ll come to in a bit, hasn’t changed in the last five years, but it still looks remarkably sharp. It now comes powered by a 1-litre engine, and offers a choice between a manual and an automatic (AMT) gearbox. Its no-nonsense approach seems like a breath of fresh air, and while not missing out on useable tech, it’s quite clear that Renault has prioritised affordability and ease of use for the Kwid.

Design

Its design is the biggest draw, despite it being updated a full five years ago. The front is all about the split-headlamp setup, wherein the headlight is positioned within the bumper while the LED DRLs are at the top flanking the prominent grille. The Kwid’s footprint might be small but with the wheel arch cladding, large dual-tone bumper with what appears to be a faux skid plate, and side claddings, it has a remarkably SUV-like presence. To ensure that the overdose of plastic doesn’t make the exterior boring, Renault has added a dash of chrome accents. What they’ve somehow forgotten about is the rear, which doesn’t quite look as impactful as the rest of the car, but it’s not outrightly bland, either. The Renault Kwid Climber we had on test was specced in white with a contrasting black roof, white accents on the mirror caps and dual-tone wheel covers. Its looks leave a lasting impression, which isn’t something you’ll say about many other cars in the segment.

On the inside, the Kwid Climber comes with a large eight-inch touchscreen infotainment unit (available on certain variants only). It gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but unfortunately, both are wired, which while understandably a conscious cost-cutting choice, does slightly hamper the usability. The digital instrument cluster, available on the Kwid since launch, still looks nice and sets the car apart. In terms of quality, for a car at this price, its overall fit and finish is decent. As mentioned earlier, the Kwid is simple and easy to use, and the cabin just about epitomises that approach to motoring. The overall space inside isn’t bad but the rear seat space is limited, so long journeys mightn’t be the most comfortable for adults. The boot space is good, though, at 279 litres, which means weekend getaways or unending shopping hauls won’t pose an issue for this tiny Renault.

Features

The rear seats now get a seatbelt reminder, which is a welcome inclusion, considering that will encourage people to belt up, although the middle passenger doesn’t get a proper three-point belt. Two airbags at the front are standard, much like driver aids viz. ABS, ESP, traction control, and, if you opt for the AMT model, hill assist, too. The car also gets a tyre-pressure monitoring system, and depending on the variant, either rear parking sensors or a reverse parking camera is likely to be included in the list of features.

On the move, the Kwid offers a comfortable ride, and while not as absorbing as an actual SUV, it tends to go over rough roads without much drama. On well-paved roads, it’s stable, but it doesn’t take too long to complain when driven hard. The engine is a 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine which makes 79 bhp and 9.28 kg-m, proving to be an able city companion. It’s refined and fared well with the AMT gearbox that our test car came with. Where the latter falters slightly is in the lack of manual control; its rotary selector only allows to choose between R, N, and D. Having said that, allowing the gearbox to do its thing, we soon realised that the Kwid AMT is quite an economical car to run, delivering 20 km/l during our urban driving test. Not bad, considering the claimed figure is 22 km/l!

It doesn’t matter whether you’re buying a car for the first time or are in the market for a second car/city runabout, the Kwid seems worth considering. It’s not out here to set new standards, but in the way it looks, rides over bad roads and offers a simple driving experience, it looks to be worth every quid...