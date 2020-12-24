Bentley rings in the festive season with rare one-off

Special limited editions are already rare. One-offs that have been created especially to please a single customer are rarer still for the big luxury car brands.

Last week, we saw one created by Lamborghini. Here’s one that Bentley has handcrafted at its HQ in Crewe, UK.

Without naming the customer, a Bentley release said “A world famous customer has worked with Bentley’s bespoke and personal commissioning division, Mulliner, to upgrade his flying sleigh to something a little more luxurious and special: a unique, festive Flying Spur V8 called the ‘Reindeer Eight’.” The one-off is finished to the exterior in deep red Cricket Bauble paint finish, a unique shade created for the customer based on Cricket Ball which is available as one of the 62 shades offered by the Extended Range. Leading the car from the front, a gold three-dimensional printed reindeer can be found in lieu of the Flying B mascot, and to the sides the V8 badges have been replaced by a special ‘Reindeer Eight’ badge.

The Mulliner Driving Specification with 22-inch golden wheels and diamond finish, representing the snow peaks crossed, completes the exterior theme. The Bentley release said that for the cabin, the customer has specified a monotone Cricket Bauble interior with gold personalised embroidery and hand cross-stitching, including his name stitched into the driver’s seat and that of his wife alongside. Sweeping horizontal veneer flows across the dashboard and into the doors. At Mulliner’s suggestion, the Grand Black veneer displays a North Pole winter night scene with inlays to fascias and door waistrails to depict the end of the night’s journey.

The official statement also mentions that the seats of the ‘Reindeer Eight’ feature a twin-flute design and increased functionality, including heating, ventilation, multi-mode massage, adjustable bolsters and top tilt which should keep the customer alert yet relaxed.