Bentley rings in the festive season with rare one-off

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Special limited editions are already rare. One-offs that have been created especially to please a single customer are rarer still for the big luxury car brands.
Last week, we saw one created by Lamborghini. Here’s one that Bentley has handcrafted at its HQ in Crewe, UK.
Without naming the customer, a Bentley release said “A world famous customer has worked with Bentley’s bespoke and personal commissioning division, Mulliner, to upgrade his flying sleigh to something a little more luxurious and special: a unique, festive Flying Spur V8 called the ‘Reindeer Eight’.” The one-off is finished to the exterior in deep red Cricket Bauble paint finish, a unique shade created for the customer based on Cricket Ball which is available as one of the 62 shades offered by the Extended Range. Leading the car from the front, a gold three-dimensional printed reindeer can be found in lieu of the Flying B mascot, and to the sides the V8 badges have been replaced by a special ‘Reindeer Eight’ badge.
The Mulliner Driving Specification with 22-inch golden wheels and diamond finish, representing the snow peaks crossed, completes the exterior theme. The Bentley release said that for the cabin, the customer has specified a monotone Cricket Bauble interior with gold personalised embroidery and hand cross-stitching, including his name stitched into the driver’s seat and that of his wife alongside. Sweeping horizontal veneer flows across the dashboard and into the doors. At Mulliner’s suggestion, the Grand Black veneer displays a North Pole winter night scene with inlays to fascias and door waistrails to depict the end of the night’s journey.
The official statement also mentions that the seats of the ‘Reindeer Eight’ feature a twin-flute design and increased functionality, including heating, ventilation, multi-mode massage, adjustable bolsters and top tilt which should keep the customer alert yet relaxed.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
It’s not so simple
This important legal document can be a handy tool for many property transactions
Wait for stability in financials before taking exposure to the stock
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Five podcasts to help you relax and recharge before the arrival of a new year
The Swedish Christmas spread comes with its share of stories and quirks. Here’s a slice
With TRP wars and shrill anchors dominating the current scene, one may feel nostalgic enough to think fondly ...
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...