The BMW M340i has been around for a while and thanks to its wide range of talents, it has become a favourite among enthusiasts. Now the question arises, especially given its approachable price tag, if it’s a watered-down M3. More like a budget iteration of the full-Monty M3 sedan, available with fewer special bits, both aesthetically and mechanically, to keep that price in check. Or is it the thinking enthusiast’s go-to choice? We needed another reason to take the straight-six-powered sedan for a spin, and this seemed a pretty plausible one.

There’s no beating around the bush here. The first and foremost thing that makes the BMW M340i so special has to be the straight-six engine. The brilliant-sounding 3-litre turbocharged petrol engine makes 369 bhp but now also gets a 48-volt mild hybrid system, which can provide 11 bhp of additional boost for better acceleration. The claimed 0-100 km/h of just 4.4 seconds is a testament to how good the setup actually is. There’s also an all-wheel-drive system, which not only works as a safety net in difficult conditions but also makes the car more fun. This in my opinion makes everyday driving more exciting whenever you’re in the mood for it, without compromising on overall safety. The recent switch to 19-inch wheels (from the early 18s) means a slight drop in ride comfort, but on the whole, one can’t overlook that the new wheels look neat.

The new Curved Display is a dual display setup — a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen — and looks wonderful

That’s in line with the rest of the car because right from its arrival, the M340i has been a looker. It’s not the flashiest of designs, but rather a well-balanced premium sedan with a splattering of high-performance elements. Make no mistake, there’s enough giving away its sporty intent, but you’ll just need to look closely. Like for instance the various ‘M’ badges just remind the driver of what’s in store for them.

Typically BMW

The M340i’s interior is typically BMW: the dashboard is driver-centric, the overall quality is pretty good, and there’s no dearth of special bits to signify that this is a top-tier 3 Series, even if not as significant as the M3. The new Curved Display is a dual display setup — a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen — and looks wonderful. The only thing I didn’t quite like has to be the new gear selector toggle switch which lacks the previous selector’s click and return ability.

The M340i’s steering too deserves a mention; it’s direct and well-weighted, and thus adds to the confident handling and the evocative six’s power delivery. Having said that, there’s no hiding the fact that the car isn’t a full ‘M’ car. It’s superb at what it does, and it really is one of its kind in the market today.

It’s priced at ₹72.90 lakh, ex-showroom, and rivals the Mercedes-AMG C 43 and the Audi S5 Sportback. The S5 is V6-powered and comes with a quattro AWD system, whereas the C 43, also equipped with AWD, is powered by a four-cylinder engine which while not as sonorous as the other two makes more power. Price-wise, the BMW offers the most value, the Audi isn’t too bad at only a handful of lakhs more expensive, whereas the Mercedes-AMG C 43 retails for just under a crore. There’s no doubt that the M340i has a lot going for it, but the price just about seals the deal.

©Motoring World